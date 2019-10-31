WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) recently introduced Judge Bernard M. Jones, a U.S. magistrate judge, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jones was nominated by President Trump on Oct. 3 to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Jones has served as a magistrate judge for the Western District of Oklahoma for the last four years and was rated as unanimously “well qualified” by the American Bar Association.

“He has been a faithful member of our judiciary in Oklahoma,” Lankford said in his introduction. “He is someone that’s served as a magistrate judge who has been very, very committed to following the Constitution and state law, both as a state judge and now serving as a federal magistrate, and he has been overwhelmingly recommended by the other judges that serve with him as a magistrate judge there.”

Prior to serving as magistrate judge, Jones served as a district judge for the Seventh Judicial District for the state of Oklahoma. Jones also served as both the Associate Dean for Admissions and External Affairs and as the Assistant Dean for Admissions at Oklahoma City University School of Law.