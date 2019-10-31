There was no shortage of spooky characters and scenes on Halloween, but on a night that proves deadly for pedestrians and leads children onto strangers’ doorsteps, the Sherman Police Department has created a safe space for communities to get together and families to celebrate.

Fright Fest — now in its 18th year — is just one of the events local law enforcement host to promote community and build trust within the community.

The event welcomes an estimated 1,500-3,000 people each Halloween, and always sets up on the Sherman Municipal grounds. Offering children the chance to grab loads of candy handed out by registered businesses and organizations, Sgt. Brett Mullen said Fright Fest is all about fun, but the festival’s roots go back to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the unnerving weeks that followed.

“After 9/11, there were some very real feelings of fear, so we wanted to start an event that gave parents a safe and controlled environment to bring their kids to trick-or-treat,” Mullen said. “That first year was a success and we’ve tried to build on that each year since.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that an estimated 41 million children, between the ages of 5 and 14 went trick-or-treating in 2017. The most recent year for which data is available. But with millions of costumed kids running up and down neighborhood streets at night, Halloween also has a tragic side. Transportation group AAA reports that Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians with 55-60 fatalities nationwide each holiday. By comparison, only 16-18 child pedestrians are killed in vehicle collisions and accidents on the average night.

“We always advise that trick-or-treaters and families use sidewalks whenever possible, but, unfortunately, kids don’t always remember to follow that rule,” Mullen said. “And a lot of times, Halloween costumes are dark colored. So if they’re being worn out at night, that can make you less visible to other people, whether they’re on foot too or behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

With only foot traffic allowed into Fright Fest, Mullen said the odds of injury are reduced and more people can return home safely to enjoy their candy. And though Fright Fest only lasts for one night each year, Mullen said department continues to see the event as great opportunity to connect with the public and and generate a lasting sense of trust.

“Often times, we make contact with the community in response to something serious or something negative that’s happened. That’s just the reality of this job,” Mullen said. “But it’s good that we put on this event because we want to reach people on a more day-to-day basis and allow them to see us and interact with us in a more friendly and positive way.”

