DURANT — Wet and chilly weather conditions didn’t dampen the spirits as Southeastern Oklahoma State University welcomed alumni and friends back to campus for Homecoming last month, while the Durant Lions highlighted their school’s festivities with the team’s second win of the season.

Vivian Taylor, who was nominated to represent the Pride of Durant Band, was crowned Durant’s 2019 Homecoming Queen shortly before Durant’s Homecoming win Oct. 25 at Paul Laird Field. The Homecoming Court also included Lauren Collins, who was nominated to represent Durant’s musical theater department; Alli Keel, who was nominated to represent the Durant chapter of the Health Occupation Students of America; Tristan Hart, who was chosen to represent Durant’s chapter of the Future Farmers of America; and Paige Gregory, Durant football’s nominee.

The Lions then gave their homecoming crowd a show as they defeated the Glenpool Warriors 41-21.

After Thursday night’s Homecoming Parade was cancelled due to heavy rain, there were many events leading up to Southeastern’s 41-27 loss to Henderson on Oct. 26, including the Whang Bang alumni golf tournament at Chickasaw Pointe, the Alumni Association banquet honoring the distinguished alumni and former faculty award recipients and pre-game tailgating. Friday night’s bonfire was moved to the Glen D. Johnson Student Union gym for a pep rally.

Saturday was a different story, as the clouds broke and the sun produced a beautiful fall afternoon as a large crowd enjoyed tailgating activities and the football game. At halftime, students Sarah Winnett and Kevin Buckingham were named Homecoming Royalty.

This year’s Alumni Association award recipients were distinguished former faculty Mary Ann Craige, music professor; and Vicki Hudson, health, physical education and recreation professor; and distinguished alumni James Parrish, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Executive Director of Education/School Programs and Senior Director of the School of the Choctaw Language; Col. Tuan That Ton, U.S. Army Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache’ to Vietnam; Rick Wells, Principal and Founder of Wells Hospitality Group, LLC, One Heart Ventures, LLC, and The Seed Project Foundation; and J. Herbert Taylor (Posthumously), molecular biologist and geneticist.