Durant gave their homecoming crowd a show as they defeated the Glenpool Warriors 41-21 on Friday night.

Durant quarterback Jaxon Ingram completed 10 of his 13 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also added on with 10 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Running back Francisco Avila was the leading rusher for the Lions. He amassed 116 yards and one touchdown over 27 attempts.

Wide receiver Bane Potts was a spark plug for Durant. His five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown electrified the offense. Dalton White also had a great game, catching four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Glenpool received the opening kickoff in good field position. In five plays, including the 37-yard touchdown rush, the Warriors found the end zone and put themselves ahead early.

Durant struggled to find an answer on the next drive and was forced to punt. However, the momentum switched when the Warriors’ punt returner fumbled the ball on his 4-yard line. Durant recovered the fumble, then Ingram snuck into the end zone, Zach White converted the extra point, and the Lions tied the game at seven points apiece.

Durant’s defense recorded their first stop of the day, aided by a Glenpool personal foul that put the Warriors 28 yards from the line to gain.

The Lions paraded down the field on the ensuing drive. Just when a personal foul looked like it might have stalled the drive, Ingram threw a deep strike down the left sideline to Bane Potts for a 35-yard touchdown. Zach White completed another extra point to cap the 10-play, 59-yard drive and put Durant on top, 14-7.

Durant then held the Warriors to their first three-and-out. Potts’ 18-yard punt return gave the Lions’ offense fantastic field position, and they took advantage, methodically slicing-and-dicing the defense over a six-minute, 11-play, 52-yard drive. With just under a minute until halftime, Ingram found Dalton White in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. Durant entered halftime ahead 20-7.

The Lions picked up where they left off in the second half. Matthew Wagner returned the kickoff 23 yards, and the offense was back to work. Nine plays and 47 yards later, Ingram snuck into the end zone again to put Durant ahead 27-7.

Glenpool sparked back to life with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play of their next possession. They chose to attempt a two-point conversion and failed.

Durant responded by methodically marching down the field, picking up short but consistent gains each play to keep their drive alive. On first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Avila took a hit and fought through it to finish a 14-play, 68-yard drive that ate up nine minutes of clock.

An explosive 50-yard kick return by Glenpool set them up at the Lions’ 38-yard line. It took just four plays for the Warriors’ answer, an 11-yard touchdown rush, and a two-point conversion.

With just under nine minutes to go and a 13-point deficit, Glenpool had no choice but to attempt an onside kick. The Lions’ recovered near midfield, essentially icing the game.

Durant further assured their victory with a 54-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 36-yard pass from Ingram to Potts. Avila ran 7 yards before fumbling the ball on the goal line, then Jeff Corzine picked it up and scored. Zach White converted his fifth and final extra point of the day, and Durant led 41-21.

Durant’s defense forced a turnover on downs, and their offense ran out the remaining two minutes.

With the win on Homecoming, Durant improved to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in district competition. They travel to Edison (7-1, 5-0) for another district matchup this week.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa.