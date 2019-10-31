Denison’s Heritage Park will be the cite of a benefit concert that will raise funds for those who were affected by the fire that struck Denison’s Main Street last month. The concert will take place on Nov. 10, and the proceeds from the concert will go directly to the Denison Forward fund at First United Bank in Denison.

Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said the concert is being put on through the same group that helps organize Music on Main.

Overdrive owner Jason Smith reached out to the city to put on the concert, and Dow said there will be a number of vendors with Downtown Denison Inc. who are selling benefit t-shirts with proceeds going to the same fund. There is also going to be a silent auction taking place at City Hall from 2-5 p.m. on the same day.

“I hope people will come and listen to some good local music and support those people who were affected by the fire,” Dow said.

Smith said the response from musicians has been beyond overwhelming.

“The artists playing all have ties to Grayson County, a lot with specific ties to Denison,” Smith said. “Honestly, we put out a notice, and we had so many sign up, we had to cut it to 30-minute sets. The response from artists was incredible. If we had more time to fill, we would. We didn’t have to call anybody back. We had a couple who had to pull out, and we had a waiting list to fill those spots. We have enough we could still do that if we needed to.”

Overdrive also secures talent for Hot Summer Nights in Sherman along with other events. Smith said being a local event that affected the area, he knew right away he wanted to step up and help.

The concert is set for 5-9:30 p.m.

“There will be a poignant backdrop showing the burned out shells of the buildings,” Smith said. “The city is as amazing as they always are. When this first came up, we talked to a few artists and then went to Donna Dow, the mayor and the city manager. They told us whatever we needed, they would help.”

The concert will not be free. Tickets will be $10 for ages ten and up. Children get in free.

There won’t be any limit on seating. Smith said there will be food vendors like Pop Around the Corner who providing its signature popcorn.

Bands slated to appear include Dustin Perkins Band, Ed Burleson, Jared Mitchell Band, Greg Guymon, Sawyer Guymon, Mockingbird, Jason Tally, Bent Creek, BluRock, Casey Baker, Sideshow Drifters and Austin Michael Robinson from this year’s season of American Idol.

“Every single dime raised — there are no fees. Every bit is going to the cause,” Smith said. “The artists are also donating their time. The response is not unexpected but is heart warming at the same time. North Texas as a whole and Denison in particular has always been ready to respond to help their neighbors whatever the case may be, but it is still heart warming whenever you see this come together.”

As far as the silent auction goes, he didn’t provide specifics but he said some big names in the music industry have donated some signed, framed posters to the auction.

“We have had a tremendous response,” said Kathy Hendrick who helped organize the silent auction. “People form all over have been providing items. Honestly, I didn’t know what the response would be. I know it sounds cliche, but it really has been overwhelming. It shows our communities all come together in a time of tragedy. Until you go through something like this, you really don’t realize how kind and generous people are. I can’t say it enough. Texoma has some of the best people in the world.”

