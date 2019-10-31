DURANT — Last week, Chief Gary Batton designated Nov. 2 as a Day of Mourning across the Choctaw Nation in honor of former Chief Gregory E. Pyle, who died Oct. 26.

Batton’s proclamation declared, “In honor and tribute to the memory of Chief Gregory E. Pyle, I, Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the Choctaw Nation, and as an expression of public sorrow, direct that the flags of the Choctaw Nation be displayed at half-staff for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.”

A public memorial service was held Nov. 2 at the Choctaw Nation Event Center, which is located at 3702 Choctaw Road in Durant. Following the service, Pyle was scheduled to be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo.

“Chief Pyle served as the leader of the Choctaws for many years with dignity and commitment to his tribe and our state,” Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said in a written statement following Pyle’s death. “He dedicated his career to growing tribal jobs and sharing the culture of the Choctaws with the world. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Pat, his children, and his grandchildren as they mourn his loss. He will be missed by many.”

Pyle became chief of the Choctaw Nation in 1997, after more than 13 years as the tribe’s assistant chief. He then served as principal chief of the Choctaw Nation until April 2014, when he resigned and retired. Pyle’s biography on the Choctaw Nation website states he negotiated millions of dollars in new contracts for the tribe, as well as expanding existing programs and initiating new services.

His obituary states one of his first initiatives as chief was to build a long-awaited new hospital in Talihina, where his first grandchild was born. Many other facilities were established during Pyle’s tenure, as he put priorities on education, health care and jobs. When Pyle retired in 2014, the number of Choctaw Nation employees had grown to more than 8,000 around the world.

“Chief Pyle was a true friend and I have the utmost respect for him,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) said in a written statement. “He was a faithful servant of Choctaw Nation and led them to many successes that will benefit generations to come. He will be deeply missed. Christie and I are praying for his wife, Pat, his children and grandchildren during this difficult time.”

His biography also notes, Pyle testified before several Congressional hearings on various subjects, including Code Talkers, sovereignty, the Arkansas Riverbed and health care. During his life, Pyle was named a distinguished alumni and benefactor for Southeastern Oklahoma State University, an honorary member of the Oklahoma State Troopers Association, and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the U.S. with close to 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees today.

For more information about the Choctaw Nation, visit www.choctawnation.com.