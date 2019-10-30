Jurors hearing the murder case against Sebastian Roman in the 397th state district court Wednesday finished their day off hearing from the oldest daughter he shared with the woman Roman is accused of killing.

Maria Ortez, 46, was found shot to death in her home on Air Port Road in Tioga on June 26,2018.

Testimony during the trial this week revealed that investigators didn’t think she had been moved after being shot and was almost certainly killed in her bed, maybe as she lay sleeping.

A Dallas County medical examiner testified that she had died from a single shot to the temple and that the bullet was still lodged in her head when she was transported to the ME’s office.

Two of her three children were at home when her husband, Roman, walked out of their bedroom screaming about something having happened to her. Those children were quick to point the finger at Roman, testimony revealed.

Her eldest daughter, Lindsey said the couple had problems in their marriage about a month before the shooting. The daughter testified that they had been arguing one day and she couldn’t really say about what. However, she said her mother came back into the house crying. The daughter said Roman had struck her mother in the stomach with his fist. The daughter took her mother back to the daughter’s room in an attempt to keep her safe from Roman.

Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Bi Hunt asked if they called the police. The daughter said that the mother wanted to at first, but they waited until she could calm down. When she calmed down, the daughter said her mother was afraid to call the police.

In addition to the daughter, who did not look at her father as she testified, the jury also heard from the woman Roman was having an affair with the year before Ortez’s death. Rebecca Pilar testified that she had rented a house to the family in Pilot Point. She also attended the same church as Ortez. Pilar said she had carried on an affair with Roman for many months back in 2017. There came a point where Ortez wanted to meet with her at a park. The pair met and Pilar said Ortez asked her to stop seeing Roman and leave their family alone. Pilar said that wasn’t necessary because she had already ended it. Pilar then evicted the family from her home within a month of that discussion.

Jurors also listened to hours of a video recording of Roman talking with Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigators about what happened in the family’s home that night in 2018. After sticking for hours to a claim that he had been abducted by people who were threatening his family and that he had no idea who had hurt his wife, Roman finally said he had shot her.

Through gasping sobs, he said he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he held it up and pointed it at her as they were playing around. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jessey Grissom said he didn’t believe it was an accident, but he knew that suspects often try to minimize what they have done.

The case is expected to conclude Thursday. Bi Hunt and Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith are prosecuting the case. Roman is represented in the case by Joe N. Smith and Tim Brown.