A Van Alstyne Middle School assistant principal is on administrative leave following an arrest in Collin County this week for alleged child sex abuse.

Collin County jail records show Kirby Glynn Smith, 50, was arrested by McKinney Police Tuesday and is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child — a first-degree felony. In a social media post published Wednesday, Van Alstyne Independent School District Superintendent David Brown confirmed the arrest of an employee, but did not directly name Smith.

“The employee is on administrative leave and is not allowed on Van Alstyne ISD property,” Brown said in the statement. “We believe our number one priority is maintaining the safety and security of our students. Due to the the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, we have very little information at this time.”

Van Alstyne ISD administrators did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Wednesday, but the McKinney Police Department issued a brief statement and described the victim as a juvenile male. The department also said Smith was a teacher at Cockrill Middle School in McKinney at the time of the alleged offense.

No other victims are currently known.

Smith remains in custody on $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Smith had secured representation.

Those with additional information related to Smith’s arrest are encouraged to call McKinney Police at 972-547-2710.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com