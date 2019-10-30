Social media rumors of a possible threat about S&S High School drew a visible response from the district in the form of added security Wednesday and messages reassuring students and families of their safety.

S&S Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Roger Reed said while there was no specific threat and no substance to the rumors, deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were still on campus for much of the morning.

Administrators were alerted to the rumors roughly two weeks ago, and Reed said internal investigation was conducted. The claims which centered around a single student’s supposed intention to harm others at the school. Administrators determined that the rumors were not credible, but Reed said the district decided to take action Tuesday night after rumors resurfaced and alluded to possible activity at the campus on Wednesday or Thursday.

“It was done to let people know that we have heard about what was said or what was posted and to help alleviate any concerns,” Reed said of the security measures. “We’ve checked everything out and we want everyone to feel good about coming to school and to know that they’re safe.”

Reed said no disciplinary action would be taken against any students and commended those who came forward with concerns.

“Our No. 1 priority is always keeping everyone safe,” Reed said. “That takes everyone of us —every administrator, teacher, parent and student. We all rely on each other.”

