Sebastian Roman stared down at the table in front of him as his son testified in the 397th state district Court Thursday. Freddy Roman said his father had asked him to lie to the police about the presence of guns in the family’s home back on June 26, 2018 when Sebastian Roman’s wife, Maria, was found dead in her bed.

Maria Ortez was 46 years old when she died at the family’s rental home in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Tioga. The children she shared with Sebastian Roman all took the stand during the four-day trial. Freddy Roman testified that he still loves his father and has visited him in jail, but he would not lie for his father about the night of his mother’s death.

Sebastian Roman told investigators that a group of unknown people kidnapped him on that night and went into the couple’s home and shot Ortez. The medical examiner testified that Ortez died of a single gunshot wound to the temple and had not been moved after she died.

Ortez’s children followed Sebastian Roman into the couple’s bedroom late at night on June 26, 2018 to find her cold and stiff. Freddy testified that he did not believe his father’s story about the kidnapping.

While he said his childhood was a happy one, but living with his parents could be tumultuous.

He said, “there was always something going on” and it was “always a surprise walking into that house. You never knew what you were walking into.”

He noted that his father’s mood began to darken as the family moved from Pilot Point to Tioga.

Freddy Roman said his father, who had always been a snappy dresser, started taking less care with his appearance.

The couple’s only son testified that he had to wrestle his father to the ground on the night that his mother died because his father had grabbed a knife and threatened to take his own life after the children questioned him about her death.

Nicole Brown testified that she had lived with Freddy Roman in his parents home before they had moved to Tioga. She said it was common knowledge in the family that the move was caused because Sebastian Roman had been carrying on an affair with the landlord, and when it ended, the family was evicted.

Brown testified that she witnessed domestic violence in the home.

The case was expected to go to the jury early Thursday afternoon.

