Grayson County will be donating more than $3,000 to three area organizations in support of children’s causes across the county. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to distribute the funds collected from sexual assault cases to causes related to the prevention of child abuse.

The funds will be split between Court Appointed Special Advocates of Grayson County, Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center and Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma.

“These monies go to help juveniles in Grayson County that are in bad situations,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said. “It is a philanthropic opportunity and the law allows us to do this.”

Grayson County Auditor Suzette Smith said Grayson County collects a $100 fee on sexual assault and related cases that result in a conviction.

“We have a court fee that we charge on sexual assault cases that we need to distribute to area programs that have child abuse prevention programs,” she said.

The county started collecting the $100 fee in 2006 following an update to the code of criminal procedure. The code allows for a $100 fee to be collected and used locally for programs aimed at preventing child abuse.

When the county last distributed collected fees in 2016, the fund had collected more than $7,500. Rather than giving regular distributions, Smith said that county leaders instead elected to let the funds collect over time for a larger distribution.

Smith said it takes time for these funds to accumulate, do the the specific cases that contribute and some individuals who are convicted are unable to pay the fee before they are incarcerated.

Advocacy Center Executive Director Britney Barker said prevention funding is more difficult for her organization to acquire as their system is more reactive than focusing on proactive approaches.

The group provides training, including at schools, with students, parents and staff. Topics for the free training sessions include prevention techniques and how to recognize if child abuse is taking place.

“I think it is wonderful that these fees are being used abuse prevention causes,” Barker said, adding that prevention education can prevent many of these cases from happening in the first place.