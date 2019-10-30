On the day of the fire that shook the city of Deniosn, representatives from the city were in San Antonio for the Texas Municipal League Annual Conference and Exhibition. While there Mayor Janet Gott learned the city had been awarded the TML’s 2019 Texas Municipal Excellence Award in the communications programs for the city’s roll out of its automated trash delivery earlier this year.

“This is a big deal for us,” Mayor Janet Gott said Wednesday in a phone interview. “Our roll out of that stood above and beyond everything anybody else had done in the state. For us, it was a big deal. Those town halls were well attended. When we were doing the roll out, there was a lot of community and citizen involvement in that. A lot of the questions asked during the town halls helped us do a better job during the roll out as they brought up things we hadn’t thought of.”

A video on TML’s website explained why the city was chosen.

“To prepare residents for the new service, the city developed and implemented a detailed marketing and communications plan,” the video said. “The effort included television, sports and news articles, a letter from the mayor to all households, a utility bill insert, numerous social media posts, public meetings and a website.”

Gott said officials learned about the award the same time they learned about the fire in downtown Denison.

“It was a tough day for the city,” Gott said. “To be 400 miles away and the heart of our city was on fire, that was a tough day.”