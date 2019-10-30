Prosecutor Bi Hunt finished out the first day of testimony in the Sebastian Roman murder trial by presenting officers from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the scene after the 911 call.

Roman sat in court Tuesday accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maria Ortez. He has pleaded not guilt to the charge.

GCSO testified about finding Ortez deceased in the bed on June 26, 2018 saying she didn’t appear to have been moved.

They also testified that she appeared to have been dead for a few hours. Additionally, they talked about finding a spent shell casing near the bed by her shoes and an unspent shell on the nightstand by the bed. One of the officers testified that they eventually found a rifle in the tall grass near the shed on the property.

Wednesday morning, prosecutors moved quickly through a number of forensics experts before settling in on more than two hours worth of video showing Roman talking to GCSO investigators. Those experts testified that the shells and casings found beside the bed where Maria Ortez died had been fired from the rifle investigators found after being given directions to it by Roman. His fingerprints were also found on the rifle, as was his DNA. Dallas County Medical Examiner Chester Gwin testified that Ortez died from a close range bullet wound to the right temple. He said her manner of death was homicide and showed the jury the spot where the bullet was lodged in Ortez’ head just above her left eye.

Defense attorneys Joe N. Smith and Tim Brown pointed out that it is impossible for the forensics experts to say when the fingerprints or DNA was left on the surfaces where they were found.

The video of Roman testifying came in with the testimony of GCSO Investigator Jessey Grissom who said he was called in on his day off to be the case agent on the homicide. His body camera showed him approaching Roman and asking him if he spoke English. The conversation showed that the two people had spoken to each other previously about Roman’s command of the English language. Jurors listened as the video played a recording of Grissom reading Roman his rights in English. “Did you understand all of that?” Grissom asked Roman. He said he had and Grissom added, “Can I still speak with you? Is that cool?” Roman indicated it was.

Then the investigator tried to get Roman, who was talking about the party he and Ortez had been planning for their 25th anniversary that was coming up in a month, to focus on the day of her death.

At that point, Roman started telling them about a series of texts he received over the three months prior from a woman he said he didn’t know. However, he said that he was then contacted by a man who said he was going to harm Roman because “you’re messing with my chick.”

Roman said he told his parents about the texts, and that they were disturbing. Getting back to the night his wife died, Roman said he, his wife and their youngest daughter had taken his truck to the shop earlier in the day. He said he dropped his wife off at her housekeeping job and then went back and picked her up, and the family returned to the home in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Tioga.

He said his wife had decided to take a shower and go to bed. He said he saw her in the bed. Then, he went outside because there was nothing to do inside the house where his youngest daughter, his son and his girlfriend all were in their various spaces.

While he was out there, he said he noticed a white truck, maybe a Dodge, down by the gate and thought it might have been his nephew who had gotten a new truck. So, he went down there. Instead of his nephew, he said he found four or five men in black masks who pulled him into the truck and took off with him in the bed of the truck.

Roman said he was able to jump out of the truck as it slowed to make the turn on to Highway 121. He said none of the men in the truck attempted to stop him and he ran away. He then called his nephew who came and got him.

When he returned home, Roman said he went in to talk to his wife. He said he called to her and teased her about being lazy for being in bed, but she didn’t respond.

He said he walked over and noticed a pillow on her head, and when he removed it, he saw all of the blood.

Roman said he walked into the main room of the house and asked what had happened to his wife. He said he was upset and crying by then.

The prosecution is expected to conclude its case against Roman on Thursday before lunch.

The case will continue in the 397th state District Court with Judge Brian Gary presiding. Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith and Hunt are prosecuting the case and Smith is being assisted by Tim Brown in defending Roman.

