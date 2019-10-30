One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 82 in Bonham.

Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston said the crash occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. on a stretch of freeway between State Highway 121 and State Highway 78. Bankston said Payden Lee Godwin, 28, of Dodd City, was travelling east on Hwy 82 when his sedan was stuck by a westbound Jeep that had entered oncoming lanes.

“It appears that the Jeep crossed the center stripe and hit the vehicle driven by Mr. Godwin head on,” Bankston said. “The impact flipped the jeep and it then collided with a third vehicle that was also westbound.”

Godwin was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants involved the crash were treated and released for minor injuries.

Bankston said it was unclear why the driver of the Jeep entered the opposing lanes, but said neither intoxication or weather conditions appeared to play a role in the crash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bankston said no charges had been filed, but the collision remains under investigation.

“People always need to be aware of the traffic around them,” Bankston said. “One mistake or one moment of poor judgment could cost someone their life.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.