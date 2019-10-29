Jurors in the 397th state District court found out way more than they probably ever wanted to know this week about the marriage of Maria Ortez and Sebastian Roman. Roman sat in the court Tuesday accused of fatally shooting his wife.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Bi Hunt told jurors that the case they would consider this week would not be a “who done it.” She said Roman eventually confessed his crime to the police and even told them where to find the murder weapon.

Roman’s defense attorney Joe N. Smith said the case against his client was all circumstantial and Ortez’s death was an accident. He said no one on the defense side would say a bad word about Maria Ortez because there wasn’t anything bad to say, and though the couple had experienced problems in the past, the fighting was all over at the point of the shooting. Smith said there is a lot of distance between an affair and a murder.

The couple had lived with their children in Pilot Point for years, and Hunt described Ortez as a “hard worker” who cleaned other people’s homes for a living. She loved to exercise.

Ortez had three children with Roman: two daughters and a son. All of them lived at home, Hunt said. The couple had to move after Ortez discovered her husband was having an affair with their landlord, she said. Ortez took her suspicions about the affair to the landlord and asked her not to break up the family. She also said that the landlord was not her husband’s only lover.

Hunt said the landlord responded by cutting off all ties to Roman and by evicting the family. Roman, Ortez and the children moved to Tioga to a house and a big piece of land where late at night on June 26, 2018, Ortez would die in her own bed with her children — two now grown — in the house.

The state’s first witness was the 15-year-old daughter of Ortez and Roman who said she was playing on her mother’s phone in the house in the 3600 block of Airport Road when her father rushed into the house.

She said he told her he had been kidnapped from the front of the house but had managed to escape. She said he had her call 9-1-1 and relate that story to the dispatcher there. Eventually, the jury would hear that tape recorded phone call and would get a transcript of the conversation Roman had with the dispatcher when she asked that he get on the phone.

The daughter said after her father talked to the dispatcher, he went in to the bedroom he shared with his wife and called her brother in there. She said her brother came back out crying and yelling and holding his head in hands. He said their mother was dead. Ortez’s daughter said she and the brother’s girlfriend went into the room and saw for themselves the awful sight of her mother laying there in blood on the bed.

She said there was a lot of yelling at that point and people were crying. The family eventually left the bedroom and were in the kitchen area when her brother said something to her father about his having hurt the mother. She testified that her father then took a knife out and was attempting to hurt himself. The siblings wrestled him down and took the knife away from him and tried to keep him down while they waited on law enforcement to arrive. The teenage daughter testified that before she left the house to put the dogs away, before the officers arrived, she punched her father because she thought he had hurt her mother.

The minor said she was outside when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house, and she stayed out there until she was taken to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to make a statement.

The case will continue in the 397th state District Court with Judge Brian Gary presiding. Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith and Hunt are prosecuting the case and Smith is being assisted by Tim Brown in defending Roman.