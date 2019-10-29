Senior Project Manager Lee Thomas stands on what will be the stage of the new Sherman High School during a tour Monday afternoon. At its peak, the fly loft for the auditorium will stand at 75 feet of height. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Heavy machinery does work in what will be the main courtyard for the new Sherman High School. The courtyard is one of the few place in the site where groundwork has not been completed. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Senior Project Manager Lee Thomas shows off what will be the cafeteria in Sherman’s new high school. Officials with the district said that the project is still in line for a Aug. 2020 opening. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

A shot shows a view of the c-wing of the academic building of the future Sherman High School from the main entrance of the school. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Senior Project Manager Lee Thomas shows off the Sherman High School construction site to members of the school board, bond committee and community leaders. The future band hall and auditorium can be seen in the background. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

The foundation and support pillars of Sherman High School’s main entry have been completed. Senior Project Manager Lee Thomas said it may be two to three months before the front face, featuring glass brick and metal siding can be installed. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Cranes hoist beams and rafters into place at the Sherman High School construction site. Officials with the project said between 250 and 285 workers are on site each day. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

A crane lifts a beam into place on what will be the A-wing at the Sherman High School Construction site. The main building will feature three, three-story wings dedicated to academics classrooms. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

A crane hoists a beam into the air at the Sherman High School construction site in late October. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

The Framework for the A-wing of the new Sherman High School sits just off of W. Travis Street in Sherman. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

By Michael Hutchins, Herald Democrat