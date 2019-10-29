A man was arrested on drug and evasion charges Tuesday in Denison after he attempted to flee from Grayson County sheriff’s deputies for the second time in two days.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sarah Bigham said deputies first encountered the male suspect at an unspecified location on Monday when they attempted to stop his vehicle — a white Cadillac sedan — for a traffic offense. The driver reportedly sped away, but deputies obtained information on the vehicle and elected not to pursue him.

On Tuesday morning, a deputy on patrol in Denison observed the same vehicle traveling near the intersection of Park Avenue and West Coffin Street. The deputy noted a flat tire on the sedan and attempted to stop the driver, but again, the man fled, heading south down Park Ave. The suspect reportedly lost control of his vehicle near Arapaho Drive-Deer Run, veered into the side yard of a residence and crashed into a large tree.

With his vehicle damaged, the suspect tried to flee on foot but he was apprehend by authorities. It was unclear whether the suspect sustained any injuries in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was ultimately arrested for reckless driving, evading police with a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man fled from police on either occasion. Denison Police and paramedics also responded to the scene.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.