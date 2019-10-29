The Texoma region remains under an active freeze watch until Thursday morning and meteorologists with the National Weather Service are advising area residents to prepare for the plunging temperatures which could drop as low as the 20s.

“We’ve had a cold front that has just been lingering over the area for a little while now,” NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Tuesday from the Fort Worth field office. “There’s another upper-level system that will help push that cold air through here beginning Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. That’s going to give us the first freeze of the season.”

Morning and afternoon showers are expected to drop up to half an inch of rainfall on Wednesday. Chances will dissipate from 70 percent to 20 percent throughout the day. Sellers said daytime temperatures will reach the low 50s Wednesday, but northwesterly winds gusting as high as 30 mph will begin to force the warmer, moisture-rich air out of the area.

Wednesday’s overnight low is expected to fall to 31 degrees.

Clear skies return in time for Halloween Thursday, but the high is forecast to hit just 48 degrees. Winds will also remain strong with gusts of up to 25 mph. Temperatures are likely to drop as low as 27 degrees Thursday night, so trick-or-treaters are advised to dress warm.

“It’s not unusual,” Sellers said of the cold weather’s arrival. “We can get a freeze as early as mid-October or as late as the first or second week of December. So, we’re falling right within that time frame.”

Amid the colder conditions, Weather Service officials are encouraging members of the public to protect any people, pets, pipes and plants which could be susceptible to the sub-freezing temperatures.

Currently, the freeze watch has not been issued beyond Thursday morning, but overnight lows will hover close to 32 degrees on both Friday night and Saturday night. Sunny skies will stick around through Sunday and daytime temperatures will slowly make their way back into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Next week will get off to a warmer start, but forecasters are also keeping an eye out for the next cold front to come sweeping through.

“We’ll rebound and be back up in the low 70s by Monday of next week,” Sellers said. “But, it looks like we’re now on that weather and temperature roller coaster where we go from one cold front to another.”

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.