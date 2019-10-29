Sherman Police

Burglary of a building — On Oct. 21, officers responded to the 600 block of Kessler Boulevard in reference to a reported burglary. The victim arrived at the residence and noticed multiple pieces of property outside. Stolen items included prescription medications and an electrical wire cover. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated.

Denison Police

Possession — On Oct. 21, an officer on patrol at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Acheson Street spotted a bicyclist known to have outstanding warrants. The officer attempted to stop the man, but he allegedly fled on his bicycle and then on foot. The man was apprehended and arrested for his outstanding warrants, evading police and possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary — Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Sears Street on Oct 21. The complainant stated someone entered her residence and took her smart phone, debit card, keys and vehicle. The missing vehicle is described as a white 2015 Kia Sorento.

Burglary of a building — Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of South Woodlawn Boulevard on Oct. 22 after an unspecified business’s intrusion alarm was set off. Officers arrived and found a shattered drive-thru window. A representative of the store said several different tobacco products had been taken. A burglary report was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary — On Oct. 22 officers were contacted by a female complainant who said someone had entered her apartment in the 4900 block of State Highway 91 and took her wallet and keys. The complainant’s 2005 Ford Taurus was also taken, but an officer located the vehicle and keys nearby at a vacant residence. Police will be following up on leads.

Traffic stop— Following a traffic stop, a man was arrested in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75 on Oct. 22. During the stop, it was learned that the man had an outstanding warrant in Galveston County. He was arrested and was additionally charged for failure to identify fugitive status.

Burglary of a habitation — A complainant contacted Denison Police on Oct. 23 after an unknown individual reportedly entered her apartment in the 500 block of West Sears Street and took a television.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers responded to the 600 block of West Coffin Street on Oct. 23 in reference to a possible burglary. The victim said a male relative came to her home demanding mail that did not belong to him. The relative reportedly took items that he did not own and threw other items at the victim. When the victim attempted to call for police assistance, the suspect reportedly grabbed the phone and twisted it from her hand. The suspect left the scene, but his identity is known to law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.