Austin school district trustees early Tuesday unanimously approved a new sex education curriculum that, for the first time, will teach elementary students lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity and sexually transmitted diseases.

For more than a year, district administrators, parents, community members and advocacy groups grappled with what to teach elementary and middle school students. Austin’s Human Sexuality and Responsibility curriculum has not been changed in a decade for elementary students and in seven years for middle school students. Under the new curriculum, educators will also teach lessons on healthy relationships, puberty, pregnancy and reproduction.

"There's no doubt that the topic of sex education in public schools elicits strong reactions," board member Kristin Ashy said to a room filled with people after listening to over three hours of public comment Monday night. "Tonight offers itself as an example of these reactions."

Ashy said that, as a parent of two children in the school district, she will eventually decide whether her children should participate in this curriculum or whether they will opt out.

"I am thankful to be part of a district that provides parents with options," she said.

"Packed" seems like an understatement for today’s #AISD school board meeting pic.twitter.com/YDay6ehXbW

— Katie Hall (@Katie_Statesman) October 28, 2019

The board vote came just after midnight, after more than 100 parents and communities voiced their opinions on the issue, the majority who opposed the curriculum. Hundreds of people arrived at the school district’s headquarters on West Sixth Street, with a line that snaked around the building.

As members of the conservative religious advocacy group Texas Values expressed their opposition during an afternoon news conference, protesters who supported the curriculum interrupted them with music, kazoos, megaphones and chants. Naomi Wilson, who stood in front of the Texas Values speakers and chanted "black trans lives matter," was arrested by Austin district police and charged with trespassing before the meeting began. Wilson was scheduled to speak during the general comment portion of the board meeting.

"I think people on both sides of this craziness out here are sensationalizing what this is about," said parent Matt Pennies, who opposes the curriculum and pulled his son out of the Austin school district because of it, though his three daughters still attend schools in the district. "I get the sensitivities around the LGBT issues. I tried to say this, but I was drowned out by the chaos — even in a strictly heterosexual context, this content is just so aggressive. It’s just so much, so soon."

pic.twitter.com/XsU0gDa9sP

— Katie Hall (@Katie_Statesman) October 28, 2019

Addison McKenna, an eighth grader at Kealing Middle School who said she is an LGBT youth, said advocated for new sex education curriculum.

"I am more at risk of falling into unhealthy relationships than other students," McKenna said. "I appreciate learning how to recognize and break these cycles through communication and respect. ... When I came out to my family, it felt so much better when I knew they were supporting me, but I know that's not the case for everyone."

School board member Yasmin Wagner thanked McKenna and other "students who had the courage to stand up in a room full of adults and tell us what they need."

"The only agenda at play here tonight is ensuring that our students have access to medically accurate, inclusive information about their bodies, relationships and consent," Wagner said.

A pro comprehensive sex ed advocate sings a song #aisdsexedvote pic.twitter.com/6dWV2N1fip

— Aaricka Washington (@aarickawash) October 28, 2019

District trustees in Februrary first approved of Human Sexuality and Responsibility scope and sequence, which laid out the topics that would be taught for students in grades three through eight.

In the summer, third through eighth grade lessons were available for public review and feedback, revised and recommended by the School Health Advisory Council. But many parents complained the district did a poor job in allowing parents communicating over the curriculum and little chance to weigh in, particularly after last-hour changes were made to the middle school curriculum.

The district had to scrap plans for its middle school curriculum after the Legislature passed a law prohibiting local governments from doing business with abortion providers or their affiliates. While administrators had written their own elementary sex education curriculum, they opted to use middle school lessons developed by the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. Administrators had to start over in the creation of new middle school lessons.

Sex Edu Curriculum board voting meeting happening tonight - pro and anti-sex edu advocacy groups (Texas Values, Informed Parents, Education Austin, Democratic Socialist for America, etc. are holding press conferences before the meeting) pic.twitter.com/DFe69LoJ0T

— Aaricka Washington (@aarickawash) October 28, 2019

District administrators wrote lessons and found free resources online. They faced backlash from some parents and Texas Values, which published a blog post on Sept. 24 saying that the district could face legal repercussions since it had used Canadian abortion providers as sources. At the meeting, Texas Values President Jonathan Saenz said his organization believed the district’s curriculum was not in step with the law, and will explore legal avenues against the district if the board adopted the curriculum.

Kathy Ryan, the district’s director of academics, said that the district does not have any legal concerns because they did not contract with, nor did they take donations from the Canadian abortion providers that they used. Ryan said that the online resources were free.

Speaking before the meeting, sixth grader Caroline Boyle said an updated sex ed curriculum is needed.

"I think that it’s important because some kids may be struggling with their identity," she said. "They might not learn about that kind of stuff at home and they need to know that it’s okay."

Elementary school teachers will be trained on the curriculum starting in January. Middle school principals will be trained on the curriculum in March and then will review the training with campus science teachers. Between March and April, principals will have meetings with families to discuss the new curriculum, which is scheduled to be taught in May.

Parents may opt their children out of one, multiple or all the lessons.

Eve Molnar, who has two middle school students in the Austin school district, stood in front of those who spoke at the Texas Values news conference Monday afternoon. She waved a rainbow flag, which represents lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.

"I believe AISD is moving in the right direction," she said. "We should be teaching inclusive, comprehensive sex education that teaches about sexual orientation, gender identity, consent, contraception, safe sex practices and sexually transmitted diseases. I’ve looked at the lessons online, and I believe they’re age-appropriate. ... It was important for me to come down here and be present, as a member of the LGBT community and a member of the AISD community."