Due to overcrowding, the Sherman Animal Shelter is once again contemplating the need to start euthanizing animals. Sherman Animal Services Director Ty Coleman said the shelter does still have to euthanize animals to save space contrary information that may have said otherwise.

His intent is to only have to euthanize in extreme cases such as for health or staff and public protection from dangerous animals, but because he runs a city-owned shelter, if the shelter gets over capacity it will put down animals to free up space.

One way the shelter is working to reduce that capacity and maintain its 90 percent live-release rate is by reducing the adoption fee from the normal $50 to 25.

Coleman said recently, the shelter has become overwhelmed due to people dropping off animals, and the facility is over capacity again which he said is unusual for this time of year.

“We were able to achieve that 90 percent live-release rate by implementing some new practices,” Coleman said. “It was by taking dogs out to play groups. That helped with their behavior. We are trying to find more positive enrichment things that we can do to instill good behavior with the dogs. We are also doing more off-site events. We do about 80 percent of our adoptions out there at Petco. We don’t have very much foot traffic here.”

He is also seeking to do more community outreach to educate the community about the services that are available.

The shelter is looking to expand it’s space in two key areas. The first is a new medical space that will allow the shelter to perform on-site surgeries such as spaying and neuter procedures. They will also be able to provide shots for animals.

Before being able to provide those services on site, the shelter was euthanizing more animals due to health issues.

Coleman said animal health is a key factor at play, and he wants to reduce the number of sick animals that come in and prevent the spread of disease to other animals.

Another benefit of the medical expansion once completed Coleman said is the hope to begin providing low cost spay and neuter services to the public. He said that will help control the pet population.

The other expansion he is hoping to have complete in the near future is related to cat comfort. He would like to have a specific area devoted to cats. Coleman said the space hopefully will reduce the stress levels of the felines as they will have space to run around instead of being cooped up in a kennel. He is calling it a cat condo room.

There will be three rooms capable of housing around 10 cats each, compared to the current 24 cages at the shelter.

On the dog end, there is more crowded than before, Coleman said. Previously, he had every cage filled with two dogs per kennel. Now, he has as many as three dogs per cage in many kennels and he has already begun turning people away due to the shelter being beyond capacity.

And, Coleman said that’s just the beginning. The shelter is short on volunteers to help out. He is actively recruiting any volunteer willing to help in a number of ways. Some of the volunteer opportunities at the shelter include answering phones, helping take in animals at the desk, cleaning the kennels and walking the dogs. Dog walkers are especially important as they help the dogs reduce stress by getting them outdoors more often.

The shelter also needs help raising funds for its planned expansion. Coleman said a private donor is willing to give the shelter up to $30,000 for the expansion, as long as, the community provides up to the same amount in donations. Coleman said to that end, he has raised a little more than $6,000. He is hoping that the medical suite will be completed by the first of the year.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in November.

One thing he stressed is if the center remains over crowded he will have to begin euthanize again for space. He also said the shelter will terminate an animal’s pregnancy due to their shelter’s inability to properly house a nursing animal and its offspring.

Now, Coleman said the shelter is relying on its supporters in the community, and he recently shipped 19 animals to a shelter where there was a larger demand for animals. What he said was encouraging about that is those pets were all adopted out quickly.

For those willing to volunteer, the minimum age is 16 years old, and Coleman said he has opportunities for all kinds of volunteers including individuals who have photography skills and can help take photos of the animals to post on social media. Contact the shelter by calling 903-892-7255.