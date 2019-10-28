On June 26, 2018, Maria Ortiz, 46, was found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Tioga.

This week, her husband Sebastian Roman will face two first degree murder charges and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury - family violence in the 397th state District Court.

Roman, who is represented in the case by Joe Neal Smith and Tim Brown, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, even turning down a plea deal as late as last week.

“Grayson County deputies arrived to find a deceased female in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” Lt. Heath Wester with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of Roman’s arrest.

Four other family members were home at the time of the incident, including a teenager and three young adults, Wester said. Several of the family members were brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning where they told investigators that law enforcement had previously responded to the residence on multiple occasions.

Those conversations led investigators to arrest Roman on an investigative charge of murder.

Grayson County court records show that Roman is currently being held on an ICE detainer in addition to the murder charge. His bond has been set at $500,000.