A 27-year-old Austin man has pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift's former record label.

Federal prosecutors in Nashville, Tenn., said in a news release the letters to Big Machine Label Group began in January 2018 with Eric Swarbrick asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift.

Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them. He also admitted to wandering the offices.

Swarbrick sent at least 40 letters and emails before he was charged and arrested in September 2018.

Swarbrick will remain in custody until he is sentenced in March. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the two counts.

Swarbrick has two state charges in Travis County for the same alleged conduct, records show.

His next Travis County court appearance is set for Nov. 14. He is charged with stalking, which is a felony, and harassment, which is a misdemeanor.

Swarbrick previously worked for the Eanes school district as a bus driver, Eanes school officials have said. He passed Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI criminal background checks as part of the hiring process in 2012 and 2018, according to Eanes officials.

In March 2018, another Austin man accused of harassing Taylor Swift, Frank Hoover, pleaded guilty to violating a protective order for the singer-songwriter in October 2016.

Hoover’s lawyer, Suzanne Spencer, said the 41-year-old was having a psychotic episode when he tailed Swift’s motorcade to the airport after her concert at Circuit of The Americas.

Staff writers Katie Hall and Ryan Autullo contributed to this report.