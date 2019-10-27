Ten people, including six children, were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in East Austin Saturday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin-Travis County EMS and fire crews responded to initial reports of someone pinned in a vehicle on fire following a crash at the 13800 block of FM 969 at approximately 6:34 p.m.

The six children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Three adults were also taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.