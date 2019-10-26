Tampa Bay Times

The cause of justice in Florida went 2-for-3 over the past week as Gov. Ron DeSantis and a federal judge in Tallahassee embraced the restoration of rights of felons on two important fronts. Their words could shape new opportunities in the coming months to make it easier for felons to vote and to more fully participate in society. At the same time, state officials need to resolve an unforced error with their botched rollout of a new process for amending the Florida Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle got the ball rolling with his laudable ruling Friday that Florida must allow 17 felons to vote even if they can’t afford to pay the court-ordered fees, fines and restitution stemming from their case. The ruling marked the first significant crack against a new state statute lawmakers passed this year that requires felons in virtually all instances to repay these financial obligations in full before being allowed to register to vote.

Hinkle’s ruling brings much needed common-sense and fairness to the Legislature’s mugging of Amendment 4, an historic constitutional revision supported by nearly two-thirds of Florida voters last year that was intended to automatically restore voting rights to most felons.

DeSantis sent another encouraging signal this week, declaring he is willing to use his power as governor to enable nonviolent felons to serve on juries and run for elected office.

The state also needs to fix its process for voters to amend the Florida Constitution. A top state official acknowledged that a website for handling ballot initiatives was broken, leaving petition gatherers in a state of confusion with no solution in sight. This is the predictable result of the Legislature’s hasty overhaul of the petition process this year that was obviously aimed at frustrating citizen access to the ballot. With another election on the horizon, time is of the essence, and Republican lawmakers need to fix what they have broken.

Still, this was an encouraging week. What matters now is follow-through.