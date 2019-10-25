The Whitesboro Independent School District confirmed Friday that it sent home a letter to parents this week announcing the school had dealt with a student who had made statements about planning to use a map he had of Whitesboro High School to “shoot up the school” on Friday.

“Today (Thursday) at approximately 1:00, it was brought to the attention of WHS administration that a student had created a “map” of WHS and had a plan to “shoot up the school” tomorrow, October 25, 2019,” WISD Superintendent Ryan Harper said in the letter.

Harper went on to say the student was questioned and claimed he did make the statements, but they were made in jest.

“Regardless of how the student currently feels, WISD, as a district, treats every “threat” to our students, or faculty, with all seriousness,” the letter from WISD reads.

Harper added that he can’t discuss the specifics of the case at hand, but situations similar to this are handled by detaining the student in question and transporting him or her to the local Juvenile Detention Center for processing. The student would then go before a judge sometime in the next three days.

“Once released back to school, the individual will be placed in an alternative placement anywhere from 45 days, to the duration of their probationary period,” the letter continued. The punishment period could mean the student would be out of regular classes for the remainder of the school year or a calendar year.

“The safety and security of our students and staff at WISD is our number 1 priority. If you have any further questiosn or concerns, please feel free to contact WHS administration,” the letter closed.

In an email exchange, Harper confirmed that the school did send out the letter Thursday. When asked about the number of times WISD staff have intercepted such communications in the past five years, Harper said he couldn’t go into specifics about any particular case, but the instances have been “very few.”

He also said the district’s newly formed code enforcement group was helpful in investigating the allegation and helped to ensure that the “situation was able to be taken care of immediately.”

In September of 2018, Whitesboro ISD hired former Sherman Police Department Lt. D.M. Hampton as its director of security. Whitesboro is one of a number of local schools to incorporate a police department into its district. Others districts with a similar program include Howe, Whitewright, and Bells.

Whitesboro High School has more than 400 students and about 40 teachers.