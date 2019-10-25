DURANT — Panel discussions, a guest speaker and awards were all part of the agenda at last week’s Women’s Entrepreneur Seminar held at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Noted attorney Sharla J. Frost, a 1984 graduate of Southeastern and Distinguished Alumna, was the guest speaker. Frost is a partner with Tucker Ellis LLP, a national law firm in Houston, Texas.

Two awards were presented — the Texoma Area Woman Entrepreneur to Mona Campbell and the Southeastern Alumna Entrepreneur of the Year recognition to Emily Robinson.

In addition, interim Southeastern president Dr. Bryon Clark announced the establishment of a new Women in Leadership emphasis in the University’s Master’s of Business Administration program. This emphasis creates opportunities for students to develop leadership and communication skills, while paying attention to how women can continue to grow their leadership capacities in business and industry.

This four-course emphasis is a collaborative effort between the John Massey School of Business and the Communication program.

The seminar, held in conjunction with Women Entrepreneurship Week, was sponsored by the Don Sands Lectureship in Business Administration, the John Massey School of Business, and the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center.

Additional participants include the REI Women’s Business Center, the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Durant.