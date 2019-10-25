OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center worked with 13 innovative companies to pitch their products and ideas in front of the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and other military agencies and organizations at the 2019 Encountering Innovation event held in Overland Park, Kan., in September.

The technology scouts are actively searching for innovative solutions to immediate combatant command needs as well as a broader range of innovations that will resolve operational challenges or improve efficiencies. This event is not limited to warfighter technologies.

During this event, products and services are showcased in innovator pitches, demonstrations and networking. Innovators have the opportunity to discuss government needs with the country’s top technology scouts and government representatives.

Through these connections, innovators gain feedback, direction and contacts within the DoD. Their innovation may be selected for socialization among government agencies, granted research funding or contracting opportunities. Since 2018, more than 20 Oklahoma technologies have been submitted to the event, and Oklahoma is quickly becoming a frontrunner in emerging technologies.

“The September 2019 Encountering Innovation event is already producing results for the companies that attended,” said Barbara Bonner-Stephens, Oklahoma SBDC tech director. “DoD tech scouts have chosen multiple companies to apply for Small Business Innovation Research or direct to Phase II funding opportunities. Additionally, some companies have been invited to test their product at Tech Warrior Ops in Dayton, Ohio. As of today, Oklahoma companies are being socialized to potential customers within the DoD.”

The opportunity for Oklahoma companies is tremendous. She added, “These businesses now have a path to more than $8 million dollars in potential funding.”

The Oklahoma SBDC challenges Oklahoma companies to search for their path to commercialization with the DoD. By commercializing tech innovation, not only does the innovator win, but so does the final customer and the Oklahoma economy.

To participate in the 2020 Encountering Innovation event, Oklahoma companies must be an Oklahoma SBDC client. Register at www.OKSBDC.org for more information and to research your product’s relevance to the DoD or to learn more about combatant command needs. The service is at no-cost and is confidential. For more information, call the Oklahoma SBDC office at 580-745-2877.

Funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, State of Oklahoma and other public partners, with Southeastern Oklahoma State University, serving as the network’s headquarters, the Oklahoma SBDC has offices spread across the state of Oklahoma. As part of its service offering, the Oklahoma SBDC provides consulting, training and research to help aspiring and existing small business grow and succeed.

For more information, visit www.OKSBDC.org.