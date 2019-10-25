The weekend got off to a cold and rainy start Friday, but Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny and downright pleasant.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said a lingering, 30-percent chance for storms on Saturday will dissipate and give way to sunshine and a high in the mid 60s.

“Saturday will start off pretty cool in the Sherman-Denison area with lows in the upper 40s and pretty breezy winds,” said Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby of the NWS Fort Worth field office. “But it’ll feel like a nice autumn weekend with lighter winds, cool temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine. And on Sunday, it’s looking even warmer, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.”

Texoma was spared from a series of destructive tornadoes which struck the DFW Metroplex last weekend, but the Sherman-Denison area and much of Grayson County still saw damage and rainfall totals throughout the week ranged from 2.2-3.5 inches.

“Spring is our main severe weather season, but October is actually our second-wettest month of the year,” Huckaby said. “That’s also when we tend to see an uptick in severe weather.”

Sunny skies will largely hold into Monday and highs will sit in the upper 60s, but a series of cold fronts are expected to arrive in the days after. Rain chances will peak at 40 percent Tuesday, and daytime temperatures aren’t likely to break out of the 50s. Wednesday, the area is expected to see a 30-percent chance for storms and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

“The coldest day, however, is likely to be Wednesday,” Huckaby said. “After the larger of the fronts comes through, we may end up staying in the 40s all day and lows will be down in the 30s. We can’t rule out seeing the first freeze of the season that morning, but it looks like it will be just above that mark for most people.”

No rain is forecast for Thursday, but Huckaby said the below-average temperatures should be considered by costumed kids and families before heading out in search of candy on Halloween.

“If we have a high in the 50s on Halloween, which is likely, it will be pretty chilly by the time trick-or-treating gets under way,” Huckaby said. “We may well be down into the 40s by the time things get under way.”

