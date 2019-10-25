An man died Thursday night after his Denison home caught fire.

Denison Fire Rescue Chief Gregg Lloyd said crews responded to the 600 block of Royal Ridge Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. after dispatchers received a report of a structure fire. Lloyd said firefighters were positioned about the two-story residence and began fighting the flames.

“When we got there, the primary part of the fire was upstairs in a bathroom area,” Lloyd said.

Firefighters located the male victim inside the residence and transported him to an area hospital for unspecified injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. There were no other occupants inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Lloyd said the department’s fire marshal and assistant fire marshal would return to the scene Friday and gather evidence.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.