Colonel William “Bill” Lindsay, USMC Ret., a former mayor of Denison from 1999 to 2006, died Thursday after a house fire.

Over the years, Lindsay served as the board president of Texoma Council of Governments, board president of Small Business Commissioners, past president of the Association of Mayors, Council Members and Commissioners and the Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner for Highway Land Acquisition and also served on TML’s General Government Committee. Appointed by the Governor, Col. Lindsay additionally served on the board of the State of Texas Small Business and Industrial Development Corporation.

“Bill was such a kind and caring man who gave his all for the cause,” said retired Grayson County Judge Drue Bynum who worked with Lindsay a great deal during his tenure as Denison mayor. “He was the epitome of leadership. He lead from the front, set the example and always did what he said he would do.”

Robert Brady who succeeded Lindsay as Denison mayor said Lindsay was, “a passionate lover of Denison. There was no doubt about that. He was a true Denisonian. He bled black and gold.”

Brady said Lindsay was the town’s chief cheerleader.

“He was my mentor. A lot of what I did was stuff that Bill had started on or that we had had conversations about,” Brady said.

To the best his recollection Lindsay took the unexpired term of the previous major and then Lindsay was elected to two full terms of his own. Lindsay graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Serving as the mayor of Denison was hardly Lindsay’s first service to his community or country.

In an introduction of Lindsay back in 2016, then TCOG Executive Director Susan Thomas said, “Honor and duty are not new to Bill. He was commissioned in 1962 as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Marine Corps and was later named naval aviator. He served three tours in the Republic of Vietnam and served as Marine One helicopter pilot for presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross service award, three Purple Hearts and 41 air medals. He is a hero to this country and he is a hero to me and my staff. He is our champion; he is our warrior and, over the years, he has become part of the very fabric of this organization.”

Grayson County’s Director of Emergency Management Sarah Somers seconded Lindsay’s passion for TCOG.

“He was a fierce champion of TCOG and regionalism. He helped me a great deal with my work there,” she said.

TCOG Public Information Officer Sean Norton said of Lindsay, “Bill personified leadership and was a man who lived in integrity. His selfless acts of courage while in the military transcended into civilian life. The man was a true statesman if I ever knew one — and they are few and far between anymore.”

Brady said Lindsay, “had a wealth of friends. He is gonna be missed, you can’t replace those kind of people.”