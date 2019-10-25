A Texoma developer is envisioning new residential homes along the outskirts of Stone Creek Golf Club. Developer Josh Holley announced plans this week to develop 72 new homes directly adjacent to the golf club, located along U.S. Highway 75.

With the development, Holley will be picking up where a previous development planned to build residences more than a decade ago. That project has since gone dormant, but Holley presented plans and a replat for the project to Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week.

The group approved the requests with only light discussion.

“With the school coming in and Schulman’s coming in at 1417, I think it is time to revitalize this old development that was supposed to happen years ago,” Holley said on Friday.

Holley previously did extensive work utilizing Denison’s affordable housing program, which incentivized the construction of low-cost affordable houses, and this upcoming project represents the next step and progress for his development business.

Holley said he was unsure when the previous developer started work on the area, but estimated it dates back at least to when the golf course was opened in 2009. Utilities, including a main boulevard, were added, but development appeared to have stalled.

“It has always been surprising to me that nothing happened,” Holley said.

With the new development, Holley said he plans to add a new street that will allow homes to be built directly adjacent to the golf course. The development will also be replatted to allow for larger lots than were originally considered. Of the 72 lots, 18 will be adjacent to the course’s tenth hole.

Holley said it was difficult to put a price on the expected homes this early, but said he expected prices to begin in the $250,000 range.

In addition to the homes, Holley plans to set aside 2.5 acres of land for retail and commercial purposes, but said he has no specific plans at this time. A decorative will will be used to separate the residential and commercial uses, he said.

Holley said he believes the development will appeal to residents who commute for work to Dallas and its neighboring suburbs due to its location along the highway. Many other developments of similar scale in the area are about five minutes from the highway, which can add up over time.

Despite the infrastructure in place, Holley said there will still need to be extensive utility and roadwork before construction on homes is ready to move forward. Of the homes, about 50 will still need some form of infrastructure improvements before they are ready for development. Following an engineering phase, Holley said he hopes to begin infrastructure construction within the next two to three months.