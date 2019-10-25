Denison is preparing to join a legal battle with the IRS over a matter relating to employee health benefits.

Denison Employee Services Director Amy Lay said the city entered into an agreement with the Texas Municipal League’s legal department to settle a matter involving the TML’s alleged failure to properly file 1095 documents with the IRS on the behalf of Denison city employees.

There were more than two dozen additional entities involved in the legal matter.

“The IRS sent the city a letter in July informing the city it would be penalized and would have to pay a fine,” Lay said. “TML called a meeting of its board of trustees who voted to obtain an attorney to represent TML and the entities affected by the late filing. What the council approved on Monday is giving the tax attorney TML hired power of attorney to represent the city of Denison.”

Lay said TML has filed documents with the IRS explaining the late filing. At this time, the city no longer has health coverage with TML. She said it is a matter that happened over a year ago and the city is just now seeing the letter from the IRS.

“We’ve been assured by TML IEPD there is no liability on the city of Denison,” Lay said. “TML is taking full responsibility for this oversight. Any legal fees will be covered at their expense. There is no expense to the city of Denison. Any remaining fines through the IRS will be paid through TML. It is a mistake they made. They are stepping up and taking care of the matter on behalf of the entities they represented at that time.”

The resolution states the TML IEBP “may have failed to timely file IRS forms 1094-c and 1095-c for the 2016 and 2017 federal tax years on behalf of the city.” The forms were for the city’s health coverage plan. The resolution also states the TML pool has agreed to resolve any penalties and fines by the IRS for the late filings of the tax forms.

The lawfirm of Micthell, Williams, Selig, Gates and Woodyard, PLLC, is representing the affected agencies. The resolution also states TML is responsible for all communication with the law firm on the city’s behalf.

Lay said when the Affordable Care Act came into play, the city had a requirement to provide its employees with 1095 forms. TML was responsible for doing this on the city’s behalf. Lay said TML used a third party vendor who provided those forms to the city’s employees. TML allegedly did not file those with the IRS in the appropriate time frame, triggering the legal action.

IRS Media Relations Cecilia Barreda said the agency was unable to comment on the pending lawsuit.

Calls to TML have not been returned.