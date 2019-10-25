TALIHINA, Okla. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony opened a new Choctaw Nation Child Care Center Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Talihina. Chief Gary Batton, Choctaw Nation Tribal Council representatives and staff welcomed local community, tribal members and families that will benefit from the facility.

“We are so thankful to have a Choctaw childcare center for our area,” Jana Hardin, director of the new facility, said. “It’s important for us to keep our tradition and culture. One of the ways we are planning to do that is by engaging the local community and letting the elders share their gifts like bead-making and storytelling with our students.”

The Choctaw Nation Child Care Center, at 10851 SE Hwy 63A in Talihina, is 10,685-square-foot in size with four classrooms. It will accommodate 60 children, 6 weeks-5 years in age. In addition, 10 new jobs have been created, adding to the 10 existing, for a total of 20 associates. Among features are a dining room and an 870-square-foot safe room that can accommodate all the children and staff.