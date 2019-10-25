Halloween is almost here and Stephenville will celebrate with one of the biggest events of the year - Safe Trick ‘R Treat - sponsored annually by the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Downtown Square and Plaza.

The event will once again feature a costume contest beginning at 6 p.m., a fun zone for kids sponsored by Timber Ridge Church and treat stations lining the sidewalks.

"The Chamber is excited to provide this fun, family-friendly event that brings thousands of families to enjoy the downtown area every year," said July Danley, president/CEO of the Chamber. "We want to thank the many Chamber member businesses and organizations that have signed up to pass out treats to all the children.”

First Baptist Church will host Trunk or Treat in the church’s parking lot next to the Stephenville Public Library.

Streets surrounding the downtown square will be blocked off to all traffic from 5-7 p.m.