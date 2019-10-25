With the Halloween holiday creeping just around the corner, safe trick or treating is on the minds of many families heading into the holiday.

From knowing the right houses to visit to inspecting candy and treats, local law enforcement agencies are offering tips on how to safely enjoy trick-or-treating and holiday festivities without fear.

Here are five tips on how parents can encourage safe trick-or-treating:

1. Know your surroundings and travel together

Children should not be allowed to trick-or-treat alone and local law enforcement encourage parents to travel along with their children.

Children should only visit neighborhoods and areas that they are familiar with. If adults are not accompanying their children, officials encouraged parents to set specific routes and know exactly where children will be and what time they expect to be home.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said children should take a step back away from the doorway after ringing the doorbell so that the person inside has to reach out to handout candy. This can make it more difficult for someone to try to pull someone inside a home.

2. Picking the right costume

One of the key qualities to look for is a reflective element that will help the costume stand out at night time, Eppler said. Trick-or-treaters should also carry a flashlight with them to not only help them see but also to make them more visible to traffic.

Another common costume piece that should be avoided is the mask. Small eye holes can limit visibility, especially to the sides, Eppler said. As an alternative, he recommended the use of face paint as a safe way to dress up without limiting visibility.

“If you hold up your hands to your eyes like a pair of binoculars, you would see how much a mask can cut your peripheral vision,” he said.

Sherman Police Lt. John Kennemer also recommended that parents inspect the costume to make sure it is nonflammable to prevent fire hazards.

3. Be careful in roadways

Police encouraged trick-or-treaters to take the same precautions on roads as they would any other day. Children and their families should look both ways before crossing a street and only do so at designated crosswalks, Eppler said.

Individuals should also drive cautiously to avoid any trick-or-treaters who might be out after dark. Kennemer said drivers should also be aware of parents who may be driving slowly on residential streets to monitor children trick-or-treating.

4. Check your candy before eating

Both police departments encouraged parents to check candy for any tampering before allowing children to eat any of it. Parents should look for any breaks, tears, cuts or pinholes in the wrapping and discard any candy that appears to have been opened.

Officials also encouraged parents to discard any homemade treats that may be given out. These include cookies, popcorn or other homemade candies due to similar concerns.

5. An alternative to trick-or-treating

Both departments encouraged families to consider the many community festivals and events as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating in neighborhoods. Many area churches are holding events, while other events are being held by cities, libraries and other organizations.

Denison Live and Denison Main Street will host its annual Monsters on Main Halloween event in downtown Denison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature local businesses handing out candy to visitors and costume contests for different age groups.

The Sherman Police Department will put on its annual Fright Fest on Halloween night. The spooky festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Sherman's Municipal Building lawn and run through 8 p.m.