A Van Alstyne man was seriously injured Wednesday night after his pickup went airborne over a set of railroad tracks.

Van Alstyne Police Chief Tim Barnes said the crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. as a 56-year-old man traveled west on Tolson Avenue. Barnes said the driver was likely intoxicated and failed to control his speed as he hit the incline leading to the tracks.

“He went over the railroad tracks, went airborne and crashed into the railroad control box,” Barnes said.

The driver was flown by air ambulance to Medical City Plano for treatment. An updated condition for the man was not immediately available Thursday morning. No other occupants or vehicles were involved in the incident.

With intoxication as a suspected factor, Barnes said the department had not yet filed charges but would order a subpoena for the driver’s toxicology test results.

“Driving while intoxicated will catch up to you,” Barnes said. “It’s not a matter of if but when. So call a friend. Call an Uber. Just don’t get behind the wheel.”

