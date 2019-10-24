Austin James Elvington, 19, of Whitesboro will spend at least the next four and half years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As part of plea agreement, the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office capped his possible punishment at nine years in prison and dismissed a laundry list of charges that included additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Elvington, who was represented in the case by Gary D. Corley, took the stand during his sentencing hearing Thursday and asked Judge Jim Fallon for probation.

In sentencing Elvington, Fallon said he generally tries to take into account that young men Elvington’s age have brains that haven’t yet fully formed. However, he said the string of offenses Elvington faced left the judge worried about the safety of the general public while Elvington tries to seek counseling for anger management. One of those offenses resulted in a person being wounded from a gun shot and the other has left a young man suffering from a traumatic brain injury for the rest of his life.

Fallon sentenced him to nine years in prison for one count and 10 years deferred adjudication on the other. He will have to serve at least half of the first sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Testimony in court revealed that Elvington had grown up with his grandparents in Whitesboro. His grandfather said he really hadn’t been in any trouble while he was in school. Elvington testified he was sometimes disrespectful to his grandparents when what they told him to do something that didn’t match up with the way he wanted to do things. He said he punched some walls during arguments and taken off too fast in the Mustang he drove.

Then one day in June of 2018, Elvington testified his cousin called him and asked him to come over. In answers to questions from Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Kerye Ashmore, Elvington said he wasn’t the only one who showed up at his cousin’s and that his cousin said he was expecting some people from Oklahoma to come down.

The cousin, Ashmore pointed out, sells drugs, and the reason for the meeting was a drug deal. The kicker was that the cousin didn’t have the drugs the Oklahoma folks were hunting. But, he still wanted their money.

Elvington never quite agreed with Ashmore, but he didn’t disagree either. Ashmore said Elvington, the cousin and a few others met up with the folks from Oklahoma, and the cousin demanded to see the money. Ashmore then asked Elvington what he thought was going on when the cousin demanded to see the money, knowing that the cousin didn’t have any drugs to sell. Elvington hymned and hawed a bit on stand and eventually seemed to agree that he knew there was about to be a robbery.

According to the tale the prosecutor laid out, the Oklahoma contingent must have worried about that too, especially when one of the cousin’s crew took a baseball bat to the vehicle that the Oklahoma group had driven down to Texas. As the Oklahoma contingent tried to leave, Elvington pulled out the 9-mm handgun he kept in his Mustang and fired into the fleeing car striking one of the occupants.

Elvington said he got in his car and left not knowing whether he had actually shot anyone until the next day when the cousin told him about it.

When asked why he shot into the car full of people, Elvington said he really didn’t know why.

“It might not have been a good one, but there must have been a reason,” the prosecutor said.

“There was no reason for it,” Elvington said from the stand.

“At the time, I didn’t care,” he said eventually.

“So you just did it for fun?” the prosecutor asked waiting while his words hung in the air of the quiet courtroom.

“I wasn’t worried about it at the time,” Elvington said.

Eventually, Ashmore said Elvington got arrested on charges stemming from that event. He bonded out of jail on a $50,000 bond. He said he threw the gun used in the shooting in the lake.

Ashmore then asked if Elvington’s attorney and his grandparents had told him to stay out of trouble while out on bond. The young man agreed that they had all warned him to do so.

Then in January, he testified he ended up at a party at the home of a guy he didn’t know. He went because he knew some people that were going to be there.

The party was being held at the home of a young man about Elvington’s age named Collyn Shewbirt. Testimony revealed, Shewbirt had just purchased his first home and was having a party. Ashmore said Elvington spilled his drink in the home and Shewbirt asked him to clean it up. Elvington said Shewbirt did more than ask.

“He came up to me…being rude about it,” Elvington said.

When Ashmore responded that it wasn’t so unusual that someone might ask him to clean up after himself, Elvington said “It was the way he came toward me.”

Elvington said he went outside and Shewbirt followed him. Ashmore said witnesses claimed that Elvington stood inside and asked the crowd if he should punch Shewbirt, but Elvington said that wasn’t the case.

Either way, they ended up outside and from there things got worse.

“He followed me outside,” Elvington said. Elvington said Shewbirt called him the b-word.

Ashmore said he did more than that. Elvington knocked Shewbirt out.

Elvington said Shewbirt didn’t get up. Elvington left. Ashmore then said that actually, Shewbirt ended up in ICU with a brain bleed that eventually led to surgeries and a traumatic brain injury that will permanently affect his life.

Elvington apologized to Shewbirt, his parents and his own grandparents. He said he thinks the 200 plus days that he has been in jail since his bond was revoked has left him with a lot of time to think about the bad choices he made. He said he wanted to go to therapy to work on his anger issues.

Corley asked him where got those anger issues and if they might stem from the fact that he watched his dad beat on his mother. Elvington said he thought that was the case, and his father was in prison a lot when he was young. That is why he went to live with his grandparents. But, Elvington never really knew how to tell anyone about the anger he felt inside, and he said he didn’t want to end up like his father. He wanted to change.

Change, Ashmore pointed out, isn’t possible for Shewbirt. He can’t go back to the life he had before Elvington’s punch. Shewbirt had a job that paid more than $50,000 a year, a home and the kind of financial stability that made his parents proud, his father testified.

Now, he is dependent upon them for a lot. He is running out of insurance and will have to pay for his continuing health care needs, but he has no job. He can’t remember things.

Shewbirt said the day of the fight is a day he can’t remember but a day he will never forget because it was the day that changed his life.

“I don’t live in my house anymore,” he said. He said he was once a very athletic person, and now, he sleeps a lot. He has no sense of smell and his balance is off. He forgets things.

But still, he said “I forgive you.”

Shewbirt said he doesn’t think that Elvington was attempting to kill him, and he knows that nine years in prison seems like a long time, but he will be living with the consequences of what Elvington did for the rest of his life.