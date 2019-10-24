Sherman Police have identified the man suspected of pointing a handgun at another driver along U.S. Highway 75 over the weekend. Criminal charges could be forthcoming.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the alleged incident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday near the southbound merging point of Texoma Parkway and the Hwy 75 access road. Mullen said the suspect reportedly became upset with a female driver at the junction, swerved his pickup toward hers and then followed the woman to the next cross street.

“At the intersection with Travis Street, just south of there, the victim reportedly looked in her rear-view mirror and saw the suspect raise a handgun toward her,” Mullen said. “The suspect then sped around the victim and left the scene.”

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Mullen said investigators were able to identify the suspect from a description of his vehicle and the man could face a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

“Whether a handgun is involved or not, any road rage situation can be dangerous,” Mullen said. “If you find yourself in such a situation, immediately try to go the other way or make a turn to disengage from the scenario. And if you’re being followed, call the police and let us know your location or start making your way to the nearest police station.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.