Area doctors are using familiar technology to better pinpoint possible sites for breast cancer threats and abnormalities. Using a technique called stereotactic breast biopsy, doctors are able to better hone in on areas that need to be studied further beyond the traditional mammogram.

The process uses the same technology used to perform a mammogram to pinpoint areas in the breast for biopsy and testing. This will allow doctors to target more specific areas than could be seen in more invasive surgical biopsies.

“We have them throughout the body, but when we see a new area of calcium or calcium that has changed, we are going to recommend a biopsy,” said Angie Gregory, nurse navigator for the Texoma Medical Center Breast Care Center.

While the technology has been around for some time, the process has been refined in recent years. What once required a table-like scanner can now be done with a small attachment attached on a mammography machine. Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center was among the first hospitals in the region to adopt the upright technique in 2011.

In most situations, doctors prefer to use ultrasound to scan when a mammogram shows something unusual in the breast tissue. However, the technology is not the best at detecting abnormalities such as asymmetry and calcium. In these situations, stereotactic techniques are preferred for clearer images, WNJ Lead Mammographer Misty Nortman said.

“We use whatever device we can see best with given the situation,” Nortman said.

With the precision that is offered by stereotactic biopsy techniques, doctors are able to make a small incision in the skin and use a needle to collect seven to eight tissue samples for testing, she said.

The technique only requires local anaesthesia.

While a traditional biopsy would require stitches and recovery time, many patients only require a small bandage after a stereotactic biopsy. The process is also less time consuming and many patients leave in less than an hour.

“Usually within one day it just feels like a bad bruise,” Gregory said.

The procedure has become fairly common with about six biopsies a week, Gregory said. But recently, she has seen two to three biopsies in a day at times.

Following the biopsy, Nortman said doctors will leave a small titanium clip about the size of a grain of rice inside the breast to mark the site of the biopsy. This will future doctors know that a site was biopsied with a negative result or allow surgeons to know exactly where to target in the event of a positive test.