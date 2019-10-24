With improvements planned for the Grayson College athletic complex, the GC board of trustees made a big promise this week. The group agreed to match the Grayson College Foundation donations towards improvements to the site up to $100,000.

While the primary focus is on the baseball field, board chairman Ronnie Cole said it would be worth it to the board to match any funds raised by the foundation dollar for dollar.

John Spies raised a question about a similar donation made in regards to lights at the softball field, and GC President Jeremy McMillen said the board had matched that donation too.

The board also approved renaming the athletic facility after someone of importance to the board.

Cole said there had been a committee formed to identify who the board would like to name the complex after but asked that the board approve the name based on that committee’s recommendation without hearing it as an open meeting item. The board plans to reveal the name at the school’s upcoming homecoming game.

The committee was made up of board members Mack Boils, Ronny Cole and John Spies.