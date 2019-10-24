A new Sherman sports and athletic complex could be open as early as next fall, city officials said this week. The $4.5 million Pecan Grove Athletic complex will bring softball, baseball and soccer, among other sports to Sherman’s west side.

Once completed, the 26-acre extension of Pecan Grove will feature two baseball fields, two softball fields, a playground, multi-use playing fields for soccer and other sports, and a loop walking trail.

Parks and Recreation Manager Theresa Hutchinson said the city hopes to give the grass that will cover the soccer, baseball and softball fields more time to grow and set root before opening the facility to the public.

“The longer we can give the grass to take hold, the more durable it will be once we start playing games on it,” she said.

The city officially bought the land for the athletics facility in 2017 and started the construction phase on the project in late 2018. The project saw some delays earlier this year due to heavier than expected rainfall.

While substantial work has been done on the parking lots and baseball fields, Hutchinson said there was still a lot of concrete work that still needs to be done before the site is ready to open.

Hutchinson said the grass for the baseball fields was planted about four weeks before the soccer fields and is further along. While it has not been discussed yet, Hutchinson said a staggered opening for some facilities and features may be possible.

Despite rains throughout the day, construction continued on the concessions and restroom building Thursday morning. Hutchinson said the building is unique compared to the other parts of the project as the city elected to build it using its facilities building department.

This decision reduced both the scope and the cost of the construction contract, Hutchinson said.

Earlier this year, the City Council authorized moving a planned one-mile loop trail system from the second phase of the project up to the current phase as a cost saving measure. The trail system is mostly complete except for a few small sections of concrete meant for connectivity, Hutchinson said.

While not a part of the athletic complex itself, a set of basketball courts just outside the complex are nearly complete as well. The only features that still need to be completed are a pair of benches.

City officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

“They (the courts) are already being used, so that’s a good thing,” Hutchinson said.

The city still has not set an expected start date for a second phase of features which will include lighting added to the baseball and softball fields along with the construction of a spray pad, playground and pavilion, she said.