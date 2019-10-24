The developer behind the newly approved townhouse division set to be built along West Crawford in Denison has provided additional information about the upcoming Westlake Town Homes project coming to the city.

Preston Forrest Development representative Drew Landrum said the high-end town home-style houses will bring something new to Denison in an under-represented area.

“We are excited about the opportunity to address that need for this development,” Landrum said in an email. “Working closely with city leaders, our goal is to develop a project that serves as an asset to the community which will attract new residents. We also look forward to serving the needs of new and growing local businesses which have struggled to find high-end long-term rental options for their employees.”

The development will be located at the corner of West Crawford Street and Lillis Lane. There will be trees surrounding the property on the south and west sides with U.S. Highway 75 not far from the development.

“We believe that employees with places of business in or near the DFW Metroplex will also find this community as an attractive alternative to the high cost of living and stress of residing in denser, urban populations,” Landrum said.

The neighborhood will feature 12 townhouse-style duplexes. They will be two- and three- bedroom units each featuring two bathrooms and a two car garage. The units will be leased as individual residences ranging in size from smaller 1,100 square-foot units and larger 1,400 square-foot units.

“With the limited number of residences in this development, we anticipate they will lease-up quickly,” Landrum said. “We are projected to begin construction at the beginning of 2020, and we will begin pre-leasing units towards the end of the year.”

The Denison City Council cleared the way for the project at its regular meeting Monday night when they authorized a zoning change to make the area a planned development.

Denison Planner Bill Medina said the land needed to be zoned planned development due to an adjacent FEMA flood plane as well as topographical challenges that facilitated the need for smaller setbacks than the city typically requires.

“We came across this tract of land in June,” Landrum said at Monday’s meeting. “We kind of had an idea what we wanted to do. We had some challenges regarding topography and zoning. Once we made our offer on the property, we worked with Bill Medina closely to develop something that matched our vision. We looked at the 2018 plan that defined this type of housing as lacking representation in Denison. We really think it is aesthetically pleasing and is functional. It will maximize the use of the tract of land that has been vacant for a while due to those challenges.”

Landrum also said the developer are excited about the next steps.

“We think it is going to be great for residents and its going to be a marketable property in Denison,” he said.

