Grayson County cigar aficionados may soon have a new place to hang out and enjoy their hobby in Sherman. A downtown business owner has announce plans to open a small cigar lounge in the rear of his business.

Hal Hinton, owner of Fellas Barber Shop, approached the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission with plans to convert the rear of his building into a small, 300 square-foot cigar lounge.

The request was unanimously approved by the commission.

“It is just going to be a small space for cigar enthusiasts to enjoy their cigars without burning up or getting rained out,” Hinton said. “Literally, there is no place in Grayson County and I thought of this as an opportunity.”

For the past four years, Hinton has operated a small, one-chair barber shop at 222 W. Houston Street that focuses on men’s hair. The walls of the shop are decorated from nearly floor to ceiling with a mixture of sports memorabilia combined with pop culture paintings.

“You get a lot of people in that chair and they have one thing in common — the need of a good haircut,” he said. “But, they can range from sinners to saints.”

However, the backroom of the shop is far more spartan, with only a shampoo sink, which will be moved to the front of the shop, a set of shelves and a large humidor decorating its white plaster walls. However, once it is finished, Hinton said he plans to make the space into a man cave complete with wood walls, some memorabilia from the front and televisions showing sports.

“I want it to have the smell of cedar combined with tobacco,” he said.

The idea for the cigar lounge came from a lack of public places where people can enjoy cigars, following Sherman’s public smoking ban in 2015. Hinton said he understood how the majority of the public dislikes smoking, especially cigarettes, but he felt there was more acceptance when it comes to cigars.

“Usually cigars are connected to happier times,” Hinton said. “They don’t have the same kind of stigma.”

He continued to kick around the idea through talks with a local cigar club and through his customers before deciding to pursue his own lounge.

During the recent P&Z meeting, Hinton said access to the lounge would be through the front of the barber shop, but there would be air filtration between the two uses. The filters that he plans to use for the lounge were designed for a larger capacity than the small room.

Hinton told the commission that he wanted the lounge to be open until about 8 p.m. on normal days, but special events and game days could have longer hours.