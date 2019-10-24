Blue Flamingo Studio was voted Best Boutique and Best Women’s Clothing in the E-T's Best of Erath contest. The E-T sat down with owner Shannon Cagle to find out how Blue Flamingo got started and where it got its name.

Here are a few things we learned about Erath County’s favorite boutique.

1. Blue Flamingo Studio first opened in Waco in 2004 after Cagle graduated from Tarleton.

2. Blue Flamingo got its name because of Cagle’s then 6-year-old son who thought he could turn a pink flamingo blue on a diet of blueberries.

3. The Stephenville location opened in July 2010.

4. The boutique did not start out as a store.

“I traveled and set up at Canton Trade Days,” Cagle said. “I set up in Austin for about two years and I did mainly furniture and salvaged items that I would buy at auctions...lots of antique pieces, repurposed things. I didn’t start to incorporate the clothing and jewelry until I was about two years into it.”

5. Blue Flamingo is a five-year repeat winner in the Best of Erath contest.

6. Cagle describes the boutique as a “quaint cottage” that specializes in women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and handbags.

7. In the spring, Cagle added baby accessories and she said it’s taken off very well.

8. Cagle plans to add another section featuring gifts for men.

“We are way more than just clothing and jewelry,” she said. “We pride ourselves on taking a lot of time at market to find unique things and things that you can’t find somewhere else in town.”

9. The building is one aspect that makes Blue Flamingo Studio unique.

“We don’t have a historical landmark sign but it’s definitely something people remember who have been here a while,” she said. “I can remember looking at this back in the late 70s and thinking it was a precious little place. I always had my eye on it and we feel fortunate to be able to own the building. I like hanging on to a little bit of Stephenville history, that’s for sure.”

10. Some of Cagle’s employees are planning on starting a side business as stylists.

“Almost all of our girls here are exceptional stylists,” she said. “We do like helping our customers come in and pick out their outfits for date night, special events and everyday wear. It's not just shopping; we're here to help and offer those services.”

11. Blue Flamingo Studio is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.