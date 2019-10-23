Sherman residents may notice changes in their water as the city prepares to take down a major water line early next week. Municipal water customers will rely on the city’s groundwater resources for the remainder of the year as the line between Lake Texoma and the city’s water treatment plant is taken out of service for routine maintenance.

The last time that the line was out of service was in 2014 for maintenance was in 2014, Sherman Utilities Director Mark Gibson said.

“During this two-month period, the entire city will be supplied by the city’s well systems,” Mayor David Plyler said Monday night.

The city will be cooperating with the North Texas Municipal Water District as it plans to take the water line out of service on Oct. 28.

During the downtime, all of the city will be switched to ground water sources, primarily the city’s system of wells. This will primarily effect residents in West and North Sherman, as the eastern and southern portions of the city are supplied by ground water sources.

Residents may notice slight changes to the water characteristics during this time. Ground water tends to be softer than Lake Texoma water. For example, harder water sources tend to be harder to lather with, but removing soap is easier than soft sources, Gibson said.

There may also be some changes in taste.

“Although these changes may be noticeable, the water is safe for all municipal uses,” Plyler said.

Officials hope to have the line back in service by Jan. 6, 2020. If any issues or problems with the line are discovered, Plyler said the city will issue a new notice with information on when the line will be back in service.