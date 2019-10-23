A new development aimed at pilots and aviation enthusiasts has been cleared for liftoff at Sherman Municipal Airport. A series of requests and variances for Silver Falcon Aero Estates — a residential development featuring homes that will come equipped with hangars for aircraft storage was approved through Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

Expecting to have about 67 residential units across 32 acres of land, developers are proposing to build the new community directly adjacent to Sherman Municipal Airport.

“This is really a green light for us to go full speed with this project,” SkyTrust CEO Marius Meintjes.

The units will range in size from patio homes to full-size residences featuring about 3,000 square feet of space, Strand A&E Business Development Director Eric Cantrell said. While primarily a gated community, the development will also include a fixed-based operator, clubhouse and restaurant that will be open to the public.

Members of P&Z expressed some confusion on the thoroughfares in the development as they will service both airplane and motor vehicle traffic. Cantrell compared this to about a dozen other communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex that have similar shared access.

“So you can literally drive your plane up to your house,” commission member Shawn Davis asked.

Cantrell said the development will feature reduced setbacks with areas adjacent to the road controlled and maintained by the development. This will reduce obstacles along the roads and give clearance as some aircraft can be nearly 50 feet wide.

“It is about controlling those areas, controlling them for safety,” Cantrell said.

Some members of the public brought up concerns with the project ranging from safety issues and concern about drug trafficking to worries about what the additional traffic and development would have on the community.

Sylvia Dickson, who lives on Gribble Street, said she is worried about the condition of the roadway especially following damage from heavy vehicles over the summer. She also expressed worry that the construction could damage water infrastructure that stretches across the airport. Previously, she received a $400 water bill after her line was cut due to work at the airport.

Meintjes said he did not expect there to be issues with the infrastructure. But, he said he has plans to bring in a septic sewer for the project which will open up access to the neighboring properties.

Robin Barnum expressed concern about the effects of additional traffic at the airport from a noise standpoint. Currently, there are planes flying in at late hours which could increase with the development.

“Ever since traffic has increased there, it has been noise, noise, noise, noise,” she said.

Meintjes said he has considered the noise issue, but will leave the decision up to the newly-formed airport advisory board to set guidelines on how late planes can operate at the site.

With Tuesday’s approval by the commission, some of the requests will still need to go before the City Council for approval. They will include zoning requests and specific-use permits to allow the project to move forward.

Regardless, developers viewed Tuesday as a success and the start of momentum. Despite only now getting plans approved, Meintjes said he has already had tentative reservations made for the development.

“We are hoping now to go full speed with the reservation process,” he said.

The approval also puts the project on a timetable to start construction within a year.