A Round Rock principal on Wednesday made a plea to students to avoid perpetuating rumors after a false threat against the campus circulated on social media.

Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon about the possible threat posted on Anonymous Alerts, an app students can use to anonymously report bullying and other issues. Groff said an investigation into the matter, which included interviews with parents and students, concluded the threat was unfounded, but was perpetuated by false student reports.

""Unfortunately, students took to social media and began commenting on false reports of potential violence," he wrote in an email to families. "Students made comments referring to something they ‘heard from a friend, who heard from a friend.’ They perpetuated a rumor."

Groff emphasized the power of social media and that students should be mindful of making or sharing posts.