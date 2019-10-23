Sherman Police

Burglary of a building — Officers responded Oct. 21 to a business burglary alarm in the 2200 block of North Heritage Parkway. Upon arrival, they found signs of a burglary and spoke with a representative of the business. A report was generated for burglary of a building, and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a building — Officers were dispatched Oct. 21 to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway regarding the burglary of a building/business. Upon arrival, they spoke with he owner who advised someone had broken into his business and removed property. A report was made and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made telephone contact Oct. 21 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He stated an unknown suspect broke out a window in his vehicle to make entry and steal property.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact Oct. 21 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from the front yard of her residence in the 500 block of North Cleveland. A report was generated for theft of property less than $100.

Assault — An officer was flagged down Oct. 21 by a female citizen in the 1400 block of West Taylor. She reported having been assaulted earlier that day by her boyfriend. An offense report for assault causing bodily injury was completed.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant made telephone contact Oct. 21 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. She stated an unknown suspect damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her residence in the 200 block of East Canyon Grove Road. A criminal mischief from $100-$750 was generated.

Fraud — A male complainant made telephone contact Oct. 21 with the public safety administrator to report identity theft. He stated an unknown suspect used his identity to seek medical attention at a business in the 4200 block of North Highway 75. A report was generated for fraud use/possession of identifying info less than five items.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched Oct. 21 to a business in the 400 block of East U.S. Highway 82. Loss prevention officers had observed a female take several items from the store. The suspect passed all points of sale. She was found to be in possession of less than $100 worth of merchandise and showed to have one one previous conviction for theft. The suspect was released on scene, and charges will be filed with the courts.

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 21 to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Birge. A male claimed to have been assaulted by a female family member, resulting in minor pain. A report for assault causing bodily injury/family member was filed.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male reporting party made telephone contact Oct. 22 with the public safety administrator to report illegal dumping. He stated a male suspect filled a business dumpster in the 3100 block of North U.S. Highway 75 with trash and did not have permission to do so. A report was generated for illegal dump light litter/waste less that 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet.

Criminal mischief — A male reporting party made telephone contact Oct. 22 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect caused damage to a residence in the 100 block of West Staples. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was generated.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched Oct. 22 to the 1900 block of North Travis in reference to an intoxicated male. The subject was located and found to be on a business property from which he had previously received a criminal trespass warning. He was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to the Grayson County Jail.