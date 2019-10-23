As a person who has survived cancer, Pink Impact Foundation creator Sherry Thompson knows all too well about the needs that last past the medical treatments.

She started the non profit in 2015 and since then, the organization has distributed more than $25,000 in scholarships to college bound breast cancer survivors or their dependents.

“Our main mission is helping all survivors of breast cancer however we can,” Thompson said recently in an email.

The scholarships are awarded at either Grayson College or Paris Junior College, but someday soon, they hope to have them available nationwide.

The organization’s website said the scholarship recipients are picked based in part on their 200-word essay on “How Breast Cancer Has Affected Their Life.”

As for Thompson, one of the biggest affects breast cancer had on her was in her ability to plan for her family’s future. She said one of the worst things things about her illness was the way it could have threatened her children’s chances at a higher education.

She said they used scholarships to keep those college dreams alive and that is why they have focused on scholarships for the pay it forward aspect of PIF.

She said the organization is very blessed that we have generous donors.

“Our goal is to make scholarships available for all dependents nationwide,” she said.

PIF is faith based and 100 percent of its proceeds go to the cause. The group also distributes survivor bags to those who have completed chemotherapy.

PIF held its first annual Walk for an ImpACT last year and plans to hold its second one at THF Park in Denison from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will feature a best/most creative “pink costume” contest and the winner will take home a fun pink prize.